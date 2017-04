MUMBAI, April 5 Indian shares fell for a third consecutive session on Friday as concerns that foreign investors would exit some of their holdings due to domestic and global uncertainties continued to hit blue chips such as ITC and ICICI Bank.

Shares with sizeable foreign investor holdings were among the leading decliners. ICICI Bank fell 1.3 percent, while mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd lost 2.9 percent.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.47 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)