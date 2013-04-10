BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
MUMBAI, April 10 Indian shares rebounded on Wednesday from a seven-month closing low to post their first gain in six sessions led by advances in technology shares such as Infosys ahead of their quarterly results and by rebounding blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro. Infosys Ltd rose 1.4 percent, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose 1.9 percent. The BSE index provisionally rose 0.93 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.97 percent. Both indexes rebounded from their lowest close since Sept. 13, 2012 in the previous session. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.