BUZZ-State Bank of India shares rise after $2.3 bln share sale
** State Bank of India's shares rise as much as 1.98 pct to highest in two weeks
MUMBAI Aug 22 Indian shares fell on Wednesday, snapping a two-day rise as mobile carrier stocks dropped on worries about the impact from the entry of a Reliance Industries unit in the sector, though drug makers gained on hopes for improved U.S. sales.
Bharti Airtel shares fell 3.8 percent after Credit Suisse said the potential entry of Reliance Infotel, a unit of energy conglomerate Reliance Industries, into both voice and data segments would pose "significant" risks to incumbent players.
Ranbaxy Laboratories gained 3.8 percent as analysts cited improved sales potential in key U.S markets.
India's benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.21 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declined 0.15 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
June 5 Indian shares ended at their record highs on Monday, in a session driven by lenders, although gains were subdued ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week.