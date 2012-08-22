* BSE index falls 0.2 pct; NSE index loses 0.15 pct

* Bharti Airtel drops to nearly 6-yr closing low

* Profit-taking also weighs after recent gains

By Manoj Dharra

MUMBAI, Aug 22 Indian shares fell on Wednesday, snapping a two-day rise as mobile carrier stocks dropped on worries about the impact from the entry of a unit of Reliance Industries into the sector, although drug makers gained on hopes for improved U.S. sales.

Profit-taking also hit shares after domestic indexes closed at their highest in five months on Tuesday, with global shares also slipping from multi-month highs as investors weighed whether signs of progress in the euro zone debt crisis warranted the recent surge.

Foreign liquidity flows have played a big role in supporting Indian shares since the start of July, with cumulative net purchases of around $3 billion) bringing their total for the year to around $10.5 billion.

The flows have come even as the government has yet to announce any fiscal reforms, although investors still widely expect some measures.

"Some profit-booking in short-term in not ruled out, given we have risen too much," said Deven Choksey, managing director of K. R. Choksey Securities

"Government is moving in the right direction with talks of disinvestment and fuel subsidies. Decision are delayed but government is definitely on the job.

India's BSE index fell 0.21 percent to end at 17,846.86 points. The 50-share NSE index fell 0.15 percent to end at 5,412.85 points. Both indexes posted their highest close since March 14 on Tuesday.

Bharti Airtel shares fell 3.8 percent to their lowest close since Oct. 2006 after Credit Suisse said the potential entry of Reliance Infotel, a unit of Reliance Industries, into both voice and data segments would pose "significant" risks to incumbent players.

Other mobile carriers also fell, with Reliance Communications, which is part of a different set of Reliance companies controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, dropped 4.8 percent.

Recent outperformers declined: housing finance company HDFC fell 0.8 percent after rising 4.2 percent over the previous three sessions, while software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services fell 0.5 percent after gaining 2.8 percent over the previous two sessions.

NCC, Shipping Corporation of India, South Indian Bank and Central Bank of India fell 1 to 4 percent each after the National Stock Exchange excluded their shares from futures & options trading starting from Oct. 26.

However, among gainers Ranbaxy Laboratories rose 3.8 percent to its highest close since May 29 on hopes for increased sales of the generic version of diabetes drug Actos in the key U.S. market after regulators denied approval for a rival generic drug from Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc

Cox & Kings Ltd jumped 5.4 percent after saying Citigroup's venture capital arm will invest $137.75 million in the U.K. unit on the Indian tour operator.

