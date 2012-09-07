MUMBAI, Sept 7 Indian shares provisionally closed higher on Friday tracking a rally in global shares, led by gains in blue-chip shares such as Reliance Industries that gained after CLSA raised its target price.

Banks shares also gained on hopes the central bank may cut rates on Sept. 17 if the government announces reform measures next week.

ICICI Bank gains 4.6 percent, while Reliance Industries gains 3.3 percent.

India's benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 2.01 percent. The 50-share NSE index ended up 1.98 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)