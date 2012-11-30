BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI, Nov 30 Indian shares provisionally ended higher for the fourth day in a row after weak GDP data raised hopes of some monetary easing at the next central bank meeting on Dec. 18. Major banks led the gains, with ICICI Bank rising 1.5 percent, while State Bank of India and mortgage lender HDFC gaining 1.86 percent each. Recent underperformers ONGC rose 4.4 percent, while BHEL gained 5.2 percent. The BSE index provisionally rose 0.76 percent, and the NSE index added 0.94 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.