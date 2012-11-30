MUMBAI, Nov 30 Indian shares provisionally ended higher for the fourth day in a row after weak GDP data raised hopes of some monetary easing at the next central bank meeting on Dec. 18. Major banks led the gains, with ICICI Bank rising 1.5 percent, while State Bank of India and mortgage lender HDFC gaining 1.86 percent each. Recent underperformers ONGC rose 4.4 percent, while BHEL gained 5.2 percent. The BSE index provisionally rose 0.76 percent, and the NSE index added 0.94 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)