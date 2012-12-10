BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Dec 10 Indian shares recovered from the day's low to provisionally end flat on Monday led by a rally in public sector banks on hopes that legislation on banking sector reforms would be passed during the current session of parliament.
Punjab National Bank rose 2.35 percent, Bank of India gained 4.3 percent while Bank of Baroda was up 4.11 percent.
The BSE index provisionally fell 0.16 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.03 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Sunil Nair)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.