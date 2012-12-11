MUMBAI, Dec 11 India's main NSE index edged lower on Tuesday after earlier hitting a nearly two-year high as investors booked profits after data showing a continued high trade deficit renewed concerns about the current account deficit. Export-driven technology shares were among the leading decliners, with Tata Consultancy Services falling 1.5 percent, while Infosys lost 0.9 percent. The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended down 0.17 percent after earlier hitting its highest since Jan. 7, 2011. The BSE index lost 0.12 percent after earlier hitting its highest since April 27, 2011. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)