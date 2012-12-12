MUMBAI, Dec 12 India's BSE index fell for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday as Hindustan Unilever was hit by worries it will face higher royalty payments, but non-banking financials rose after the government reached an agreement with the opposition over a banking amendment bill seen benefitting the sector. Hindustan Unilever fell 3 percent, but L&T Finance Holdings gained 5 percent, while Reliance Capital added 3.8 percent. The BSE index provisionally fell 0.25 percent, while the NSE index fell 0.18 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)