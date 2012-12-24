BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI, Dec 24 Indian shares provisionally rose on Monday led by gains in Tata Motors that extended its recent rally on hopes of improved sales at its key unit Jaguar Land Rover and as short-covering helped gains in technology shares such as Infosys. Tata Motors gained 2.7 percent while Infosys rose 1.2 percent. The BSE index provisionally rose 0.08 percent and the NSE index was up 0.15 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Sunil Nair)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.