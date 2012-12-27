MUMBAI, Dec 27 Indian shares fell on Thursday as recent out-performers such as Reliance Industries were hit by profit-booking, while technology stocks such as Infosys fell due to concerns about their profit outlooks ahead of the expiry of derivatives at the end of the session. Reliance Industries shares fell 1.2 percent lower and Infosys lost 0.9 percent. The BSE index provisionally fell 0.4 percent, while the NSE index fell 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)