MUMBAI, Dec 28 India shares provisionally ended higher on Friday led by gains in oil companies including ONGC following media reports the petroleum ministry has proposed gradually raising diesel prices. Oil and Natural Gas Corp gained 2.9 percent, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd gained 4.43 percent. Reliance Industries gained 3.22 percent as the stock was seen to have under-performed this year. The BSE index gained 0.68 percent, while the NSE index rose 0.65 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)