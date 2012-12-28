BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI, Dec 28 India shares provisionally ended higher on Friday led by gains in oil companies including ONGC following media reports the petroleum ministry has proposed gradually raising diesel prices. Oil and Natural Gas Corp gained 2.9 percent, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd gained 4.43 percent. Reliance Industries gained 3.22 percent as the stock was seen to have under-performed this year. The BSE index gained 0.68 percent, while the NSE index rose 0.65 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.