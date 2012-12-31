MUMBAI, Dec 31 Indian shares edged lower on Monday due to caution over the "U.S. cliff" talks, but ended 2012 with its best gain in three years as strong foreign inflows and the government's fiscal and economic reforms outweighed worries about the domestic economy. Tata Motors gained 0.95 percent ahead of monthly sales data due on Tuesday amid expectations of an improved performance, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp ended up 0.7 percent, extending gains on hopes for fuel price hikes. The BSE index provisionally fell 0.14 percent, while the NSE index was down 0.06 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)