MUMBAI, Jan 9 Indian shares fell on Wednesday as two-wheeler makers such as Bajaj Auto retreated after an industry body cut its estimates for motorcycle sales, while software services exporters such as Tata Consultancy Services fell ahead of upcoming earnings results. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 1.8 percent. Bajaj Auto Ltd shares fell 1.9 percent, while Hero MotoCorp Ltd ended down 2 percent. The BSE index provisionally fell 0.44 percent, while the NSE index retreated 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)