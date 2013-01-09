* BSE ends down 0.4 pct; NSE falls 0.5 pct
* Auto body cuts motorcycle sales growth forecast
* Tata Motors shares hit all-time high
By Manoj Dharra
MUMBAI, Jan 9 Indian shares fell on Wednesday as
two-wheeler makers such as Bajaj Auto retreated after an
industry body cut its estimates for motorcycle sales, while
software services exporters fell ahead of earnings announcement.
After a strong start to the year, investors are turning more
cautious ahead of third-quarter earnings reports. Infosys Ltd
will kick off the blue-chip reporting season on
Friday.
Even more important will be the corporate profit outlook for
the year, at a time of optimism that an expected interest rate
cut by the Reserve Bank of India on Jan. 29 will help support
economic growth.
"Third-quarter earnings growth should be better than
second-quarter, or else the market is likely to show signs of
nervousness," said R.K. Gupta, managing director at Taurus
Mutual Fund.
Any positive surprise cannot be ruled out, Gupta added.
The BSE index fell 0.38 percent, or 75.93 points,
to end at 19,666.59. However, the index is still up 1.63 percent
for the month.
The broader NSE index ended 0.5 percent, or 30.20
points, lower at 5,971.50.
Shares in two-wheeler makers were hit after the country's
automobile industry association cut FY13 motorcycle sales growth
forecast to 3-5 percent from 5-7 percent earlier.
Bajaj Auto shares fell 1.84 percent while Hero
MotoCorp lost 1.8 percent.
Software services exporters also fell. The December quarter
is a seasonally weak one for technology companies, and analysts
are waiting for management comments on outlook.
Infosys fell 0.55 percent while Tata Consultancy
Services ended down 1.8 percent.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd extended its recent fall and
ended 1.1 percent lower. Citigroup and Barclays downgraded the
engineering conglomerate on Tuesday on concerns over order
cancellations and weak investment cycle.
Among gainers, Tata Motors Ltd closed 4.2 percent
higher after hitting a record high of 330.35 rupees, as Credit
Suisse and CLSA upgraded their ratings on the stock, citing
expectations of improving sales.
Oil marketing companies, among the top performers this
month, gained on hopes the government will announce diesel
reforms soon. Hindustan Petroleum Corp rose 4 percent
while Bharat Petroleum Corp gained 1.3 percent.
Shares in Havells India Ltd gained 4.82 percent as
analysts lauded the transfer of the brand name 'Havells' from
one of its promoters to the company at no cost, which is
expected to save on royalty payments and improve corporate
governance.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)