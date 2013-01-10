MUMBAI, Jan 10 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday as Infosys and other software services exporters fell ahead of their upcoming earnings results, while cement maker fell on near-term outlook concerns. However, oil stocks gained after oil ministry officials told reporters a long-awaited proposal to raise fuel prices would be submitted to the federal cabinet. Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd shares rose 3.7 percent, but UltraTech Cement Ltd fell 3.2 percent and Infosys Ltd fell 0.2 percent. The BSE index provisionally fell 0.07 percent and the NSE index lost 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafel Nam)