BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI, Jan 11 Indian shares fell on Friday as caution ahead of inflation data next week hit banks such as State Bank of India and spurred profit-taking in recent outperformers such as ONGC. However, Infosys Ltd provisionally surged 16.8 percent, potentially posting its biggest daily percentage gain, after reporting a stronger-than-expected October-December profit and raising its annual revenue forecast. State Bank of India fell 2.1 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd fell 3.3 percent. The BSE index provisionally ended down 0.38 percent, while the NSE index lost 0.43 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.