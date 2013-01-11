MUMBAI, Jan 11 Indian shares fell on Friday as caution ahead of inflation data next week hit banks such as State Bank of India and spurred profit-taking in recent outperformers such as ONGC. However, Infosys Ltd provisionally surged 16.8 percent, potentially posting its biggest daily percentage gain, after reporting a stronger-than-expected October-December profit and raising its annual revenue forecast. State Bank of India fell 2.1 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd fell 3.3 percent. The BSE index provisionally ended down 0.38 percent, while the NSE index lost 0.43 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)