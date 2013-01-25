MUMBAI, Jan 25 Indian shares posted their biggest daily percentage gain in almost two weeks on Friday, as interest-rate sensitive stocks such as State Bank of India rose on expectations the central bank will ease monetary policy next week. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gained 4.2 percent after posting its first quarterly profit increase in 18 months. State Bank of India rose 2.4 percent, while property developer DLF Ltd gained 3 percent. The BSE index provisionally rose 0.96 percent, posting its biggest gain since Jan. 14. The 50-share NSE index gained 0.92 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)