MUMBAI, Feb 4 Indian shares provisionally fell
for a fourth consecutive session to a three-week low on Monday
after disappointing quarterly earnings hit Bank of Baroda and
IDFC, while investors continued to book profits in recent
outperformers such as ONGC.
Bank of Baroda shares dropped 7.72 percent, while
IDFC Ltd shares lost 5.4 percent. Oil and Natural Gas
Corp Ltd fell 2 percent after surging 26.8 percent in
January.
The BSE index provisionally ended down 0.23
percent, the lowest close since Jan. 11.
The 50-share NSE index fell 0.19 percent.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)