MUMBAI, Feb 4 Indian shares provisionally fell for a fourth consecutive session to a three-week low on Monday after disappointing quarterly earnings hit Bank of Baroda and IDFC, while investors continued to book profits in recent outperformers such as ONGC. Bank of Baroda shares dropped 7.72 percent, while IDFC Ltd shares lost 5.4 percent. Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd fell 2 percent after surging 26.8 percent in January. The BSE index provisionally ended down 0.23 percent, the lowest close since Jan. 11. The 50-share NSE index fell 0.19 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)