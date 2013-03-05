India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
MUMBAI, March 5 Indian shares posted on Tuesday their biggest daily percentage gains this year on growing hopes the central bank will cut interest rates later this month, which boosted rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank and Tata Motors. ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally gained 2.96 percent, while Tata Motors Ltd ended up 4.1 percent. The BSE index provisionally rose 1.32 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 1.45 percent, posting their biggest daily gains since Nov. 29. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.