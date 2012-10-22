MUMBAI, Oct 22 Indian shares rose on Monday after strong earnings from blue chip companies such as Larsen & Toubro and Tata Consultancy Services lifted market sentiment. L&T shares provisionally rose 2.3 percent, while TCS rose 2.3 percent. The BSE index provisionally rose 0.58 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.53 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)