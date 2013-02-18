India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
MUMBAI, Feb 18 Indian shares edged higher on Monday, marginally recovering after hitting their 2013 lows in the previous session, as recent under-performers such as Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose, while DLF gained after an executive told analysts earnings would improve. DLF Ltd shares gained 4.95 percent, while L&T shares rose 1.8 percent after falling 6.35 percent this month as of Friday's close. The BSE index provisionally rose 0.15 percent after hitting on Friday its lowest close since Dec. 31. The 50-share NSE index rose 0.18 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.