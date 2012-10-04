MUMBAI Oct 4 India's 50-share NSE index rose above 5,800 points on Thursday, joining the BSE index in breaching key psychological levels, after continued government reform measures sparked hopes for continued action.

Banks led gainers, with ICICI Bank up 3.6 percent.

The NSE index rose to as high as 5,807.25 points, breaking above 5,800 for the first time since April 2011. The index was last up 1.2 percent.

Earlier, the BSE index breached above 19,000 points for the first time since July 8, 2011. It was last up 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)