BUZZ-India's Adani Enterprises gains on investment approval for Australia coal mine
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
MUMBAI Oct 1 Indian shares rose on Monday led by infrastructure stocks after the government continues to promote projects in the sector, while software services exporters such as Infosys recovered from recent falls.
Ambuja Cements gained 4.2 percent, while Infosys Ltd added 2.9 percent.
The BSE index provisionally rose 0.37 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.27 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
** State Bank of India's shares rise as much as 1.98 pct to highest in two weeks