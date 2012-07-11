MUMBAI, July 11 Indian shares provisionally fell on Wednesday, a day after closing at their highest since mid-March, on profit taking in select blue-chip stocks that advanced on Tuesday such as ITC. Global risk aversion also weighed. European shares fell on Wednesday after profit warnings from U.S. companies including Cummins Inc compounded fears that the sluggish global economy will erode earnings. Reliance Industries fell 1.95 percent while ITC fell 1.7 percent. Infosys shares pared gains and closed 0.38 percent down ahead of earnings on Thursday. The 30-share BSE index fell 0.73 percent to 17,489.14 points. The 50-share NSE index lost 0.73 percent to end at 5,306.30 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)