(Corrects time period for the government's coal sale process to 2004-2009 from 2006 in third paragraph)

MUMBAI, Sept 10 Indian shares ended flat on Monday on worries that further delays in fiscal reforms from the government would prevent the central bank from lowering interest rates.

Banks were among the day's leading decliners: ICICI Bank ended down 1 percent, while State Bank of India fell 2.1 percent.

Bharat Heavy Electricals fell 2.3 percent, after earlier hitting its lowest intraday level since October 2008, on renewed concerns of coal block cancellations from the government's controversial 2004-2009 sale process.

Tata Steel gained 1.3 percent after Citigroup upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral", citing attractive valuations.

India's benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.01 percent. The 50-share NSE index ended up 0.09 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)