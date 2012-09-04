BUZZ-Indian jewellery retailers climb on GST boost
** Shares of jewellery retailers PC Jeweller Ltd, Gitanjali Gems Ltd and Titan Company Ltd rise between 8.5-15 pct
MUMBAI, Sept 4 Indian shares pared losses to provisionally end higher, led by a recovery in blue-chip shares such as Reliance Industries while bank shares such as State Bank of India gained on hopes of government capital infusion.
Reliance shares ended 2.33 percent higher while SBI added 1.53 percent.
India's benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.34 percent, while the 50-share NSE index added 0.44 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Sunil Nair)
** GVK Power and Infrastructure's shares rise as much as 4.2 pct