MUMBAI, Feb 19 Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday after sinking to the lowest in 2013 last week, as technology shares such as Infosys extended gains on hopes of stronger earnings while buying spurred defensive sectors such as consumer goods and pharmaceuticals. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended 1.4 percent higher while Infosys Ltd gained 1.47 percent. Defensives such as Hindustan Unilever rose 1.35 percent and pharma companies such as Cipla Ltd ended 2.22 percent higher. The BSE index provisionally ended up 0.84 percent The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 0.81 percent higher. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Sunil Nair)