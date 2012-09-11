MUMBAI, Sept 11 Indian shares rose on Tuesday for a fifth consecutive session on rising hopes for fiscal reforms after Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said the country would need to hike the price of heavily subsidised fuels such as diesel in the near term.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp gained 3.6 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corp gained 2.47 percent, and Indian Oil Corp Ltd rose 0.65 percent.

Finance companies also gained on hopes the central bank may cut rates on Sept. 17 if the government announces reform measures.

ICICI Bank gained 1.36 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corporation rose 2.27 percent.

India's benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.52 percent. The 50-share NSE index ended up 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)