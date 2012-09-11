* BSE rises 0.49 pct, NSE gains 0.5 pct * BSE index hits 3-wk closing high; NSE near 5,400 * Fuel price hike seen soon, helping oil, financials By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Sept 11 Indian shares rose for a fifth consecutive session to a three-week closing high on rising hopes for fiscal reforms after Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said India will have to hike the price of heavily subsidised fuels such as diesel in the near term. State-owned oil marketing companies such as Hindustan Petroleum Corp were among the day's leading gainers, while financial firms such as ICICI Bank also advanced on hopes fiscal reforms would spur the central bank to cut interest rates. Despite being disappointed in the past, investors remain hopeful the government will soon announce fiscal reforms given India is under threat of being downgraded into a sub-investment grade ratings by Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings. Investors also retain their confidence on recently-appointed Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who is so far seen as having sent the right signals on reforms. "Chidambaram is the person who will do things, but we don't have the political space to do something very bold," said V.K Vijayakumar, an investment strategist at Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services. "If 4-5 rupees hike in diesel price happens, that will be big short in the arm for the markets. If that happens 5,600 on the Nifty will be taken soon," Vijayakumar added, though he does not expect other reforms such as further opening up the retail or aviation sectors to foreign investment. India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.49 percent, or 86.17 points, to 17,852.95, m arki ng its highest close since Aug. 21 . The 50-share NSE index ended up 0.52 percent, or 26.55 points to 5,390, inching closer to the psychologically key level of 5,400. Shares in Indian state-owned oil marketing companies held on to their gains after Oil Minister Reddy said the country would have to hike the price of heavily subsidised fuels. Shares in the sector had earlier gained on market speculation a fuel price hike would be discussed at a planned cabinet meeting, though Reddy denied the issue was on the agenda. Hindustan Petroleum Corp gained 2.6 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corp rose 2 percent, and Indian Oil Corp Ltd ended up 0.5 percent. Financial firms rose on hopes fiscal consolidation steps would spur the Reserve Bank of India to cut interest rates, since central bank officials have repeatedly called on the government to shore up its finances. Home loan provider Housing Development Finance Corp gained 2.5 percent, while ICICI Bank rose 1.2 percent. Among the day's other gainers, Panacea Biotec Ltd surged 20 percent, hitting its maximum daily limit for a second day, after saying it would jointly develop with U.S.-based Osmotica Pharmaceutical Corp at least 18 branded and generic drugs However, shares in Sterlite Industries dropped 4.6 percent while Sesa Goa fell 6.2 percent after India's western Goa state temporarily suspended all mining activities starting on Tuesday. India's JSW Steel ended down 0.7 percent on concerns the suspension in Goa would impact domestic supply of iron ore and thus send prices of a key ingredient higher. Shares in Hero MotoCorp fell 1.21 percent on worries the two-wheeler maker will have to cut production after an industry report on Monday said sales fell 11.9 percent in August. For more stocks on the move, double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar falls to six-week low versus yen * Oil rises above $115 ahead of Fed meeting * Global shares slide, ESM ruling pledge lifts euro * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro <ECONASIA (Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra)