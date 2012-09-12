MUMBAI, Sept 12 India's BSE index rose for a sixth consecutive session to close at its highest since Feb. 23 on rising hopes for government reforms after the aviation minister signalled the country was moving to allow foreign direct investment into the sector.

Gains in local shares on Wednesday also tracked a risk-on mood globally, after Germany's top court backed the legality of the euro zone bailout funds, although with conditions.

SpiceJet Ltd provisionally gained 7.12 percent, Kingfisher Airlines advanced 8 percent, while Jet Airways rose 5 percent.

India's benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.89 percent to end just above the psychologically key 18,000 points.

The 50-share NSE index rose 0.76 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)