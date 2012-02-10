NEW DELHI, Feb 10 Indian shares are expected to be choppy on Friday, with Tata Steel seen falling after the company reported an unexpected quarterly loss, its first in more than two years. Tata Steel, the world's No.7 steelmaker which operates two-thirds of its global capacity of about 28 million tonnes in Europe, warned it did not expect a significant revival in demand in its core markets in 2012. Arun Kejriwal, strategist at research firm KRIS, said investors would watch December industrial output data for direction. Analysts expects the data, due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT), to show output grew at a weaker annual rate of 3.4 percent from November's 5.9 percent. "The market has been rallying for almost six weeks. The question is how long can it sustain," Kejriwal said Global markets were lower as investors keep a cautious view over Greece's debt restructuring prospect after Athens struck a deal on fiscal reforms to avoid a default. The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 0.63 percent by 0248 GMT, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore dropped 0.28 percent, indicating a lower start. On Thursday, the BSE index closed up 0.7 percent 17,707.32 points, taking gains to move than 15 percent in 2012. STOCKS TO WATCH ACC may rise after the cement maker reported higher-than-expected 86 percent rise in December-quarter profit. Hindustan Petroleum Corp is expected to rise after the state-run oil marketing company said after market closed on Thursday its quarterly profit jumped 13-fold. Jindal Stainless may fall after it reported a December-quarter loss of 1.1 billion rupees. GTL Infrastructure will be watched after it reported December-quarter loss of 14.3 million rupees, compared with 619.9 million rupees a year ago. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro near two mth highs after Greece; yen heavy * Brent rises for 8th day after Greek bailout deal * Investors cautious despite Greece deal * Greek deal leads to modest gains on Wall St * For closing rates of Indian ADRs * For Foreign institutional investor flows (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview