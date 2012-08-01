* Indian indexes manage slight gains ahead of Fed meeting
* Foreign investors buy net $2 bln in local stocks in July
* Markets still hope for fiscal reforms; ECB also eyed
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Aug 1 India's main indexes gained
slightly to extend a winning streak to a fourth day as Cipla
surged after posting a jump in earnings, but Coal India slumped
after its fuel supply agreements with utilities sparked concerns
about its margins.
Gains on Wednesday were limited as China's manufacturing
activity fell to an eight-month low, adding to risk aversion
ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting later in the day and the
European Central Bank policy meeting this week.
The tepid start to August comes after India's benchmark BSE
index fell 1.1 percent in July on growing worries that
disagreements among ruling coalition parties could hamper policy
reforms at a time when a shortfall in monsoon rains threatens to
aggravate India's inflation and deficit problems.
P. Chidambaram's appointment as India's new Finance Minister
was seen as a positive given his reformist image, but investors
would need to see action on fiscal measures or other measures to
attract foreign investment, traders said.
Buying of foreign institutional investors in Indian stocks
has been one bright spot, as they ended purchasing a net 111.52
billion Indian rupees ($2.01 billion) in July, according to
provisional regulatory data, their biggest purchases since
February.
"Market can surprise on the upside in near term, provided we
don't get negative news from Europe and U.S. All the negatives
that were built in are right now priced in," said Mehraboon
Irani, principal and head of the Priority Client Group at Nirmal
Bang.
"In the meanwhile, FII buying has happened, there is an
expectation that some of the tax laws that have gone against the
foreign institutional investors will be addressed."
The 30-share BSE index rose 0.12 percent to
17,257.38 points, enough to mark its highest close since July
19.
The 50-share NSE index gained 0.22 percent to end at
5,240.50 points.
Indian drug maker Cipla rose 4.6 percent, having
earlier hit its highest since January 2011, after posting a much
better-than-expected net profit in the April-June period, with
analysts expecting continued momentum in the current
quarter.
Shares in diesel power generators rallied after a two-day
blackout in India spurred hopes of increased sales of back-up
electricity units.
Cummins India rose 2.4 percent, while Greaves
Cotton gained 1.2 percent.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd rose 1.9
percent after Credit Suisse initiated coverage of the stock with
an "outperform" rating, citing its dominant market share
among domestic commodity exchanges, lower trading penetration in
India and attractive valuations versus its regional
peers.
However, Coal India fell 2.8 percent after its
agreement to supply at least 80 percent of the coal needed to
fuel new power projects was seen exposing the miner to risks to
its margins, though senior officials denied its profitability
would be hit.
Shares in the state miner will be vulnerable for more falls
after U.K. fund The Children's Investment Fund Management said
on Wednesday it has filed a petition in the Delhi high court
against a coal ministry directive in January mandating Coal
India reverse a price hike.
Maruti Suzuki fell 0.8 percent after saying July
sales rose less than expected, while Mahindra & Mahindra
fells 0.3 percent after its tractor sales came in
short of market expectations.
IDBI Bank shares fell 1.7 percent, a day after the
public sector lender posted a lower-than-expected April-June net
profit on the back of a rise in non-performing assets and higher
provisioning expenses.
