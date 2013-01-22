MUMBAI, Jan 22 Indian shares snapped a three-day winning streak on Tuesday after Hindustan Unilever earnings disappointed on volume growth and as Cairn India fell after a Kotak report said management had indicated a slower ramp-up in production from its Rajasthan block. Hindustan Unilever shares ended 6.45 percent lower and Cairn India ended 2.4 percent down. The BSE index provisionally fell 0.69 percent, and the 50-share NSE index dropped 0.56 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)