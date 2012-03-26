MUMBAI, March 26 India's wheat futures are
likely to remain steady this week as prices are unlikely to
decline further despite rising arrivals in spot market, while
surplus supplies from a projected record harvest for the second
straight year could prevent it from going up, analysts said.
"Wheat futures are already trading at a discount against the
spot market, and are also lower than minimum support price (MSP)
announced by the government. Further decline is difficult," said
Badruddin Khan, associate vice president, Angel Commodities
Broking.
On Monday, the key April wheat contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) marginally
ended up at 1,252 rupees per 100 kg.
The contract has fallen over 5 percent this year.
Prices are trading in the range of 1,230 and 1,260 rupees
per 100 kg for last two weeks and are likely to remain in this
range for some more time, Khan said.
The government usually buys wheat from farmers for its
welfare schemes through its agencies at pre-agreed rates known
as minimum support prices.
Last year, the government said it would pay 10 percent more
to farmers for wheat in 2012 and raised the MSP to 1,285 rupees
per 100 kg.
The government plans to buy 31.9 million tonnes of wheat in
the marketing year from April 1, 12.7 percent higher than the
28.3 million tonnes bought from farmers in 2011/12, the food
ministry has said.
India grows one wheat crop, which is planted in
November-December and harvested in March-April.
India, the world's second largest producer of wheat, is
expected to harvest a record crop for the second straight year.
Prolonged winter weather and recent rainfall may delay wheat
harvesting by at least a week in India's key grain producing
northern states of Punjab and Haryana.
Harvesting in Punjab and Haryana, the country's second and
third biggest producers of wheat, usually begins from April 1.
In January and February, the weather was colder than usual
in northern states, data with the weather department showed.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)