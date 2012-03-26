MUMBAI, March 26 India's wheat futures are likely to remain steady this week as prices are unlikely to decline further despite rising arrivals in spot market, while surplus supplies from a projected record harvest for the second straight year could prevent it from going up, analysts said.

"Wheat futures are already trading at a discount against the spot market, and are also lower than minimum support price (MSP) announced by the government. Further decline is difficult," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president, Angel Commodities Broking.

On Monday, the key April wheat contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) marginally ended up at 1,252 rupees per 100 kg.

The contract has fallen over 5 percent this year.

Prices are trading in the range of 1,230 and 1,260 rupees per 100 kg for last two weeks and are likely to remain in this range for some more time, Khan said.

The government usually buys wheat from farmers for its welfare schemes through its agencies at pre-agreed rates known as minimum support prices.

Last year, the government said it would pay 10 percent more to farmers for wheat in 2012 and raised the MSP to 1,285 rupees per 100 kg.

The government plans to buy 31.9 million tonnes of wheat in the marketing year from April 1, 12.7 percent higher than the 28.3 million tonnes bought from farmers in 2011/12, the food ministry has said.

India grows one wheat crop, which is planted in November-December and harvested in March-April.

India, the world's second largest producer of wheat, is expected to harvest a record crop for the second straight year.

Prolonged winter weather and recent rainfall may delay wheat harvesting by at least a week in India's key grain producing northern states of Punjab and Haryana.

Harvesting in Punjab and Haryana, the country's second and third biggest producers of wheat, usually begins from April 1.

In January and February, the weather was colder than usual in northern states, data with the weather department showed. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)