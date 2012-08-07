Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1394.23 0.23% 3.240
USD/JPY 78.18 -0.08% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5596 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1611.09 0.04% 0.700
US CRUDE 91.83 -0.40% -0.370
DOW JONES 13117.51 0.16% 21.34
ASIA ADRS 119.36 0.51% 0.60
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady on sustained policy hopes, eyes
on RBA.
SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer on strong U.S. data; Singapore at 1-yr
high
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St closes at 3-month high on hopes for Europe
> Prices rise slightly before U.S. debt sales
> Euro still supported; Aussie eyes RBA
> Gold steady as investors expect ECB action
> Oil hits 11-week high on strong equities, weak dollar
> Palm oil ends flat, Malaysia stocks data eyed
STOCKS TO WATCH
> PT Central Omega Resources plans to develop a
ferronickel processing plant worth $300 million in either
Sulawesi or East Java, with a production capacity of 200,000
tonnes per year. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
> PT Chevron Pacific Indonesia will develop geothermal
power plants with a capacity of around 200 megawatts in Lampung,
Sumatra. (Investor Daily)
> IFR Asia reported PT Bank Central Asia has sold 90.9
million treasury stocks through a private placement, at a price
of 7,700 Indonesian rupiah ($0.81) per share. (Investor Daily)
> PT Medco Energi Internasional through its unit,
Medco Yemen Malik Ltd, has acquired an oil block in Yemen, worth
up to $90 million. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
> PT XL Axiata EXCL.JK has secured loans from Bank Mandiri
totaling 2.5 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($264.13
million) with five-year tenures to finance its capital
expenditure and pay debt. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis
Indonesia)
> PT Bukit Asam and PT PLN, in cooperation
with Tenaga Nasional Berhad, plans to build a 2x600 megawatt
coal-fired power plant in Riau, Sumatra, with a total investment
of up to 15 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($1.58 billion),
scheduled for end of 2013. (Kontan p.1)
> Coal miner PT Baramulti Sukses Sarana plans to launch an
initial public offering in October, by selling 10 percent of its
enlarged capital, said Hoesen, director of the Indonesia Stock
Exchange. (Kontan & Bisnis Indonesia)
> PT Pan Brothers expects its 2012 full-year sales to
reach $309.4 million to $333.2 million, up 30-40 percent
compared to last year. (Kontan)
> PT Ciputra Development plans to launch seven new
residential projects in Java, Sumatra and Sulawesi in the second
half of this year, aiming to boost sales. (Kontan)
> The Indonesian Pharmaceutical Association said it was
optimistic that sales in 2012 would reach 50 trillion rupiah,
with first-half sales seen to reach 27.5 trillion rupiah.
> The Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association said sales in
July reached 585,658 units, up 6 percent from 550,468 units in
June. (Bisnis Indonesia)
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia consumer confidence index softens
> Indonesia GDP surprisingly buoyant in Q2
