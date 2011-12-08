* Rate freeze reinforces concerns of slowing economy -analyst

* Foreign, institutional investors sell stocks

* LG Display, KT weak

SEOUL, Dec 8 Seoul shares traded down on Thursday, as caution lingered ahead of a crucial summit of European Union leaders this week, with foreign and institutional investors unloading stocks.

The Bank of Korea held its key rate steady at 3.25 percent for the sixth successive month on Thursday amid signs that exports in one of Asia's most trade dependent economies are slowing and as domestic demand cools.

"The rate freeze reinforces the view that the South Korean economy is slowing. Along with that, euro zone jitters are having a negative impact on the stock market," Kim Hak-kyun, an analyst at Daewoo Securities, said.

Investors fretted over whether European leaders would agree on a plan to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis at the make-or-break summit on Friday, while eyes are also on an expected European Central Bank (ECB) rate cut on Thursday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.92 percent at 1,901.69 points as of 0209 GMT.

LG Display tumbled as much as 6.5 percent on renewed market rumours of a new share issue, which the flat-screen maker denied.

While telecom shares, viewed as defensive stocks, gained ground, shares in KT Corp, South Korea's second-biggest mobile carrier, bucked the trend, declining 2.6 percent on the delay of its faster Long-Term Evolution (LTE) services.

A South Korean court on Wednesday suspended the carrier's plan to stop its second-generation mobile services and start fourth-generation LTE services from Thursday, media reports said.

KT said on Thursday that it would appeal the court decision. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)