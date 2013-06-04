* Market gives up earlier gains, turn lower amid growth
fears
* Foreign investors sell for a second session
* Autos, shipyards shine; banks lag
SEOUL, June 4 Seoul shares gave up gains and
slipped into negative territory on Tuesday as weak manufacturing
data from the United States and China stoked concerns about the
earnings outlook for South Korean firms.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.40
percent at 1,981.61 points as of 0220 GMT, paring as much as a
0.5 percent gain.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 6.2 billion won
worth of stocks, poised to offload shares for a second straight
session.
"The latest economic data from the United States and China
add to growth worries, darkening the earnings outlook of listed
firms," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.
U.S. manufacturing contracted in May, driving activity to
the lowest level in nearly four years, in the latest sign the
economy is entering a soft patch.
The report followed similarly sluggish manufacturing data
from China and Europe, adding to a cautionary tone ahead of
Friday's monthly nonfarm payrolls.
The yen firmed against the U.S. dollar following the weak
data, helping drive South Korean auto stocks higher since a
stronger yen will make Japanese rivals less competitive in
global markets.
Kia Motors advanced 1.2 percent while auto parts
maker Hyundai Mobis climbed 1.4 percent.
Shipyards also gained on the back of the stronger yen with
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering rising 3.7
percent and Samsung Heavy Industries advancing 3.1
percent.
"Yen's rise has turned investors away from Japanese rivals
to South Korean shipbuilders. View is, South Korean ship prices
would be more competitive," said Simon Jeon, an analyst at
Daishin Securities.
STX Group shares rebounded from a sharp fall in the previous
session after Woori Bank said it was mulling selling STX Corp
shares.
Woori Bank has asked South Korea's top financial regulator
for an approval for the share sale, but the bank has not
received a response yet, the bank official said.
Shares in STX Offshore & Shipbuilding rose 3.4
percent and STX Engine climbed 0.9 percent.
Elsewhere banks lost ground. Shinhan Financial Group
fell 1.4 percent and Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd
shed 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)