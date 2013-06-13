SEOUL, June 13 South Korean shares ended down 1.4 percent in volatile trade on Thursday as foreign investors continued to sell holdings in Asian equity markets amid concern about global central banks winding down their stimulus measures.

Volatility intensified as the closing hour neared, with options and futures expiry falling on the day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down 1.4 percent at 1,882.73 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)