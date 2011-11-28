SEOUL Nov 28 Seoul shares opened higher on Monday after posting their biggest weekly fall in nine weeks.

Gains were led by technology issues, with Samsung Electronics rising 2.3 percent and LG Electronics advancing 3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.86 percent at 1,809.51 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)