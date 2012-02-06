* Stiff resistance near 2,000-point level sparks
profit-taking
* Foreign investors revert to buying, institutions ease back
from heavy selling
* Bank shares lead gains; LG Display poised to extend 5-week
rally
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 6 Seoul shares traded slightly
higher mid-session on Monday after hefty early gains faced
resistance near the psychologically-significant 2,000 point
threshold, which triggered profit-taking.
"Investors tend to cash out when shares gain around 10
percent in a short-term rally, which is where the index has come
from the low point at the start of the year," said Park
Suh-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities. "Concerns about Greece
are providing enough context to sell."
Greece's coalition parties must tell the European Union on
Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout
deal as EU patience wears thin with political dithering in
Athens over implementing reforms.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.24 percent at 1,977.11 points as of 0230 GMT, easing back from
a fresh six-month intra-day high of 1,996.05 points touched near
the market open.
Foreign investors reverted to net buying after a recently
rare bout of selling on Friday, scooping up a net 155.5 billion
won ($139.1 million) worth of shares.
Institutions bought a net 5.1 won billion of shares after
nine consecutive selling sessions in which they offloaded over 2
trillion won.
Gains were led by bank shares, with Hana Financial Group
soaring 3.8 percent while Woori Financial Holdings
gained 2.53 percent.
Flat-panel maker LG Display climbed 4.29
percent, poised to extend a five-week rally on expectations of a
turnaround in 2012 on robust demand for smartphones and tablets
as well as stabilising TV prices.
Hanwha Corp shares tumbled 5.15 percent after
the company said in regulatory filing that the CEO of its parent
conglomerate was facing a probe over alleged embezzlement of
corporate funds.
POSCO, the world's third-largest steelmaker, saw
its shares dip 1.32 percent after reporting slower-than-expected
growth in fourth quarter profit.
($1 = 1118.250 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)