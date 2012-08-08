* KOSPI up 1.4 pct, just shy of key 120-day moving average * Halla Climate rebounds on bargain-hunting after Tuesday plunge * E-Mart up after injunction to overturn mandatory closure - report By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Aug 8 Seoul shares powered to a three-month intraday high on Wednesday, lifted by steady optimism that global policymakers will soon take action to bolster sluggish growth and tackle the euro zone debt crisis. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.41 percent at 1,913.49 points as of 0145 GMT, its highest level since May 14 and lingering just below its 120-day moving average of 1,921.83 points. Investors have switched to risk-on mode on expectations that the European Central Bank will intervene in the debt market to ease onerous borrowing costs for Spain and Italy, as well as hopes of another round of large-scale bond purchases by the U.S. Federal Reserve, dubbed QE3, as soon as September. "Topping the 120-day moving average would signal a sustained bullish trend in the market, but we're seeing some resistance at this level on the lack of fundamental signals to support policy optimism," said Kim Byung-yeon, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities. "The immediate focus is now on growth and the key litmus test this week will be provided by Chinese data, which needs to show a convincing sign of recovery from a sluggish first half in order to sustain the renewed appetite for risk," Kim said. A new batch of data from China starting on Thursday -- including inflation, industrial output, and retail sales -- is expected to show the world's second-largest economy is stabilizing after a sluggish first half of the year. Financials rallied with all four major South Korean banks logging sharp gains, as Woori Finance Holdings climbed 3.8 percent while Hana Financial Group gained 3.1 percent. Shares in Halla Climate Control rebounded more than 4.35 percent on bargain bids following a 13.2 percent plunge in the previous session, after auto-parts maker Mando secured the rights to buy an 8 percent stake in Halla, a potential setback for Visteon Corp which had also expressed interest in bidding. Shares in E-Mart surged 4.4 percent after local media said several district courts had accepted an injunction filed by a group of discount retailers calling for a repeal of guidelines requiring mandatory Sunday closures of large retail stores. South Korea's central bank is expected to keep interest rates steady at a policy meeting on Thursday after a surprise cut in July, although it is likely to lower rates at least once more this year if the economy continues to show weakness. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)