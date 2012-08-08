* KOSPI up 1.4 pct, just shy of key 120-day moving average
* Halla Climate rebounds on bargain-hunting after Tuesday
plunge
* E-Mart up after injunction to overturn mandatory closure -
report
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Aug 8 Seoul shares powered to a
three-month intraday high on Wednesday, lifted by steady
optimism that global policymakers will soon take action to
bolster sluggish growth and tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.41 percent at 1,913.49 points as of 0145 GMT, its highest
level since May 14 and lingering just below its 120-day moving
average of 1,921.83 points.
Investors have switched to risk-on mode on expectations that
the European Central Bank will intervene in the debt market to
ease onerous borrowing costs for Spain and Italy, as well as
hopes of another round of large-scale bond purchases by the U.S.
Federal Reserve, dubbed QE3, as soon as September.
"Topping the 120-day moving average would signal a sustained
bullish trend in the market, but we're seeing some resistance at
this level on the lack of fundamental signals to support policy
optimism," said Kim Byung-yeon, an analyst at Woori Investment &
Securities.
"The immediate focus is now on growth and the key litmus
test this week will be provided by Chinese data, which needs to
show a convincing sign of recovery from a sluggish first half in
order to sustain the renewed appetite for risk," Kim said.
A new batch of data from China starting on Thursday --
including inflation, industrial output, and retail sales -- is
expected to show the world's second-largest economy is
stabilizing after a sluggish first half of the year.
Financials rallied with all four major South Korean banks
logging sharp gains, as Woori Finance Holdings
climbed 3.8 percent while Hana Financial Group
gained 3.1 percent.
Shares in Halla Climate Control rebounded more
than 4.35 percent on bargain bids following a 13.2 percent
plunge in the previous session, after auto-parts maker Mando
secured the rights to buy an 8 percent stake in
Halla, a potential setback for Visteon Corp which had
also expressed interest in bidding.
Shares in E-Mart surged 4.4 percent after local
media said several district courts had accepted an injunction
filed by a group of discount retailers calling for a repeal of
guidelines requiring mandatory Sunday closures of large retail
stores.
South Korea's central bank is expected to keep interest
rates steady at a policy meeting on Thursday after a surprise
cut in July, although it is likely to lower rates at least once
more this year if the economy continues to show
weakness.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)