* China market adequately stocked, demand doubts linger in
Europe
* Premiums for physical nickel in Rotterdam slip
* H2 seen as slow season for stainless steel production
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Feb 8 A month-long rally in nickel
prices risks running out of steam as import demand from top
consumer China eases due to a well supplied market and a lack of
appetite in Europe saps demand for stainless steel.
Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
have risen more than 17 percent since the beginning of the year,
partly due to strong buying from China at the end of 2011 and
short covering by funds.
It traded at a five-month high at $22,150 a tonne on
Wednesday, but analysts warned Chinese buyers could stay away
from the market due to rising prices and an adequately stocked
local market, leaving nickel prices vulnerable to a correction.
Rising prices are also likely to push Chinese consumers to
turn instead to cheaper domestic nickel pig iron (NPI), a lower
grade nickel used to make stainless steel, the production of
which tends to pick up pace once nickel prices move above
$20,000 a tonne. ID:nL6E7NF3E7]
"Today's nickel price is a good environment again for the
NPI (nickel pig iron) producers and that means that the
Chinese... will probably not import more scrap so there will be
temporary scrap oversupply in North America and Europe," said
Markus Moll, managing director at consultancy Steel and Metal
Market Research (SMR).
"Scrap availability has improved. There is sufficient scrap
supply and if nickel holds over $20,000 as it is at the moment,
that very quickly you will see more NPI production."
Nickel's rally from the beginning of January coincided with
a drop in LME open interest, suggesting short covering,
<0#MNI-FUT-OI> and highlights the disconnection between the
futures prices and the weaker fundamentals in the physical
market.
A softer outlook for demand prompted money managers to build
short positions in the base metals complex at the end of last
year, but strong Chinese import numbers at the end of the year
sparked a short covering rally within the base metals complex.
"Our feeling is that the nickel price now looks to have
neared a peak as Chinese import demand eases and the risks of a
correction in the short run are growing, despite a non-Chinese
demand recovery," Macquarie analysts said in a note.
The weakening underlying fundamentals has begun to show in
the physical market, where premiums for nickel have fallen.
Premiums for cut NI-RDM-CT and briquette NI-RDM-BRQ
nickel in Rotterdam, paid over the LME cash price, were both
quoted at around $250-300 a tonne, down from around $300-$325 in
early January, while fullplate NI-RDM-FP was at $100 a tonne.
"There's a discount into the Chinese market so there's metal
on the ground in China. So excess material flows into the
European markets," a physical nickel trader said.
"There's a total disconnect. (The futures) market will run
out of steam soon and we'll soon be back at $18,000," the
physical trader said.
With the debt crisis in Europe keeping demand for physical
nickel soft in Europe, the metal's medium-term prospects look
bleak.
"It all depends on whether the Greece debt issue gets sorted
out and if confidence returns. It's so volatile and will
continue being so for the first half of the year at least," a
second physical trader said.
MORE PAIN TO COME
Although some bright spots have emerged, with global
stainless steel production expected to rise this quarter and
signs of restocking by stainless steel mills after destocking in
2011, it may not be enough to stem a slide in prices.
"This may well delay a correction but, only temporarily in
our view. We think that the current supply demand balance can
support nickel prices in the $18-20,000/tonnes range for this
year... but not sustainably above $20,000/tonnes," Macquarie
analysts said.
With the second half of the year traditionally seen as a
slow period for stainless steel demand, nickel prices could
slump further into the end of the year.
"There is a ramp-up of stainless production in the first
quarter and second, but once we get into the summer, the market
will not be strong enough to support a high stainless steel
production in Europe and North America," Moll said.
"So we could see the first half better with relatively high
nickel prices, then over the summer things cool down and after
the summer the market is not coming back as people had expected
and for the rest of the year things just look softer."
(Editing by James Jukwey)