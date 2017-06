LONDON, June 1 Copper prices fell to fresh 5-1/2 month lows on Friday following worse-than-expected U.S. non farm payrolls data which painted a weak outlook for the economy.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped to its lowest level since December 20, 2011 at $7,301 a tonne, down more than 1 percent from Thursday's close of $7,425 before recovering slightly to trade at $7,339.75 a tonne at 1240 GMT.

(Reporting by Harpreet Bhal)