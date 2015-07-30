UPDATE 1-NYSE owner ICE reports higher first-quarter earnings
May 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, reported a rise in first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, helped by higher futures volumes and data sales.
MEXICO CITY, July 30 Mexico's central bank on Thursday said it sold all $200 million on offer at an average price of 16.4622 pesos per dollar in an auction to support the peso after the currency hit a fresh record low.
Mexico's peso has lost more than 25 percent since last July, hit by sinking oil prices and fears the U.S. Federal Reserve's expected rate hike will spur investment outflows from Latin America's no. 2 economy.
The auction, prompted by a more than 1.5 percent drop in the currency on Thursday, was only the third time it has been triggered since the intervention program was announced in December. (Reporting by Noe Torres and Jean Luis Arce)
May 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, reported a rise in first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, helped by higher futures volumes and data sales.
TBILISI, May 3 Consumer prices in Georgia were up 0.1 percent in April compared with the previous month after declining by 0.5 percent in March, the State Statistics Service said on Wednesday. Annual inflation in April was at 6.1 percent, the data showed. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Apr 17 March 17 Apr 16 to previous month +0.1 -0.5 -0.6 to previous year +6.1 +5.4 +3.2 (Reporting by Margarita Anti