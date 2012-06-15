BRIEF-Inca one gold announces private placement
* Says private placement for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000 at a subscription price of CAD$0.10 per unit
MEXICO CITY, June 15 Mexican shares gain sharply on Friday on hopes the Group of 20 central banks are readying coordinated action to protect global markets from any turmoil resulting from Greece's Sunday elections. Mexico's IPC stock index advanced 1.13 percent to 37,865.36 points. The index has advanced about 1.45 percent so far this week. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.