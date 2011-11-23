OSLO Nov 23 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> took a tumble on forecasts for warmer and rainier weather ahead and falling commodity prices due to the deepening European debt crisis.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012, declined 1.81 percent to 43.35 euros at 1254 GMT.

The front-month contract, the December 2011, was down 3.54 percent to 40.90 euros.

"We have very wet and warm weather forecasts ahead, that is why we are down so much," said a Sweden-based trader.

"Everything else is pointing downwards also," he added, citing oil prices, the German power market, stock markets and record-low carbon prices.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Weather: Weather forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said the weather would "be wet and mild until the end of next week."

* Economy: Fears of a renewed recession in Europe are continuing to weigh on commodities and the Nordic power market.

