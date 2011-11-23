OSLO Nov 23 Forward Nordic power prices
took a tumble on forecasts for warmer and rainier
weather ahead and falling commodity prices due to the deepening
European debt crisis.
The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX
Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012, declined
1.81 percent to 43.35 euros at 1254 GMT.
The front-month contract, the December 2011, was
down 3.54 percent to 40.90 euros.
"We have very wet and warm weather forecasts ahead, that is
why we are down so much," said a Sweden-based trader.
"Everything else is pointing downwards also," he added,
citing oil prices, the German power market, stock markets and
record-low carbon prices.
PRICE DRIVERS
* Weather: Weather forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon,
a Thomson Reuters company, said the weather would "be wet and
mild until the end of next week."
* Economy: Fears of a renewed recession in Europe are
continuing to weigh on commodities and the Nordic power market.
NORDICS: Forward prices
GERMANY: baseload prices , peak
FRANCE: baseload prices , outages
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)