OSLO Dec 5 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> rose slightly on Monday as some rare positive news on the development of the European debt crisis and a forecast for drier, colder weather offset the negative impact of falling carbon prices.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012, rose 0.60 percent to 41.60 euros at 1002 GMT.

The front-month contract, the January 2011, was up 0.53 percent to 41.45 euros.

"It is slightly up at the moment and that is of course due to the equity markets and the news from Italy," said a trader.

"I thought it would open higher due to the weather turning drier and colder but the reason for that is the carbon market, which is falling."

Italy's government unveiled a 30-billion euro austerity package to help stem a debt crisis threatening the euro zone that has so far been welcomed by markets.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader expected the spot price for Tuesday to come out at 39 euros euros later today due to the one-day delay to the restart of the Ringhals 3 nuclear reactor in Sweden, now due back on Tuesday.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is 9.9 terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said one weather forecast predicted a drier and colder than normal this week, before a new unsettled and slightly warmer period starts.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 111.08 dollars at 1010 GMT, up 1.04 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 1.79 percent to 7.68 euros.

* Nuclear: The Ringhals 3 nuclear reactor in Sweden, with an installed capacity of 1048 MW, is expected to restart on Tuesday morning. Nuclear capacity in Sweden is seen at 6780 MW while Finland's is 2761 MW.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Jason Neely)