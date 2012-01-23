OSLO Jan 23 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> rose slightly on Monday after forecasts indicated even colder temperatures ahead than previously predicted.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, was up 0.29 percent to 34.05 euros at 1010 GMT.

The front-month contract, the February 2011, was up 0.48 percent to 42 euros.

"The latest updated version of the weather forecast was pretty cold -- colder than it looked earlier in the morning," said a Sweden-based portfolio manager.

He added: "The market is a little confused by whether a high pressure from Russia or a low from the west will have more influence over Scandinavia."

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, estimated that the spot price for Tuesday would come out at 45.7 euros, up from Monday's 42.39 euros.

* Weather: Point Carbon forecaster Georg Mueller said rising pressure over northeastern Europe will increase its influence on Nordic weather in the next few days days, leading to a drier and colder period followed by snow in the south. He said that "a longer lasting very cold and dry spell is not likely".

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now is seen at 16.1 terawatt hours (TWh) above normal, down 1.4 TWh from Sunday's reading, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 110.27 dollars at 1007 GMT, up 0.37 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 2.20 percent to 7.11 euros.

* Nuclear: Because of a valve problem Sweden's Oskarshamverket 3 is running at 730 MW, down from 1,400 MW, "and will do so until further notice", according to Point Carbon.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 40.3 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, up 0.1 euros compared with the prior close, Point Carbon said. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by Alison Birrane)