OSLO Jan 26 Short-term forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> fell on Thursday on slightly milder weather forecasts even as drier-than-normal conditions were seen continuing, adding pressure to winter water supplies in the hydropower-dependent region.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, fell 0.85 percent to 35.10 euros at 1014 GMT.

The front-month contract, the February 2012, was down 2.1 percent to 41.90 euros.

"There are no major changes to the weather forecast, but on the margin it now looks a bit wetter and milder," said a trader. "But the big picture remains -- that is, for drier conditions than normal going forward."

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said the spot price for Friday was expected to come out at 38.5 euros later today.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon said weather conditions in the region would be cold and mostly dry, turning partly more unsettled after next week with temperatures remaining mostly below normal. He said no new mild and wet spell was in sight through Feb. 10.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now will be 13.3 terawatt hours (TWh) above normal, up 0.7 TWh from Wednesday, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 110.85 dollars at 1014 GMT, up 0.95 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was up 2.64 percent to 7.79 euros.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 41.00 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, up 0.1 euros compared with yesterday's close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Alison Birrane)